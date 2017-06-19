How To Use Google Translate To Interpret Anything

If you have the time to commit yourself to learning a new language, there's no shortage of mobile options at your fingertips. But when you need a quick translation at work or when traveling abroad, Google Translate is the go-to pocket translator.
While you might have used the app for translating short snippets of text, Google Translate supports far more than a quick line or two. You can use it to interpret full webpages and documents, as well as spoken conversations and signs on the street. It will help you avoid ordering sheep penis or chicken testicles (unless, of course, you want them), and save you from a major email faux pas with an overseas work client — if you know how to use it correctly.
Ahead, your complete guide to the translation tool.