6 Calendar Hacks That Help You Quit Procrastinating

It's easy to throw events and due dates onto a calendar, but making them all fit is another matter. Calendars too often turn into minefields rather than useful organizational tools. Between work meetings, family visits, friend catch-ups, bridesmaid appointments...you're lucky if you even have breathing room for any of your personal stuff, let alone downtime for binge-watching Netflix.
But there are plenty of tricks on Google Calendar that can help. Some of these are brand-new, some you can try before anyone else, and some are tried-and-true features. Click through to get a better handle on your schedule — and, more importantly, some sanity.
