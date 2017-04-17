If you’re like us, you're well aware of the fact that getting dressed in the morning is not exactly an easy feat. Whether you’re overwhelmed by a wealth of options or stuck in an endless nothing-to-wear rut, building that perfect #OOTD is often much harder than it looks.
So, in partnership with eBay Fashion, we tapped into the genius of R29 senior features writer Connie Wang for some quick and easy ways she stays on top of the sartorial game each day. Go ahead and press play, because we guarantee these tips will come in handy.
Advertisement