You've seen the leopard-print midi-skirt on your IG feed. You might even already own the It Girl item for yourself. And this season, it's the perfect piece to style your aesthetic around — with some autumn-ready updates, of course. Keep the color scheme warm and rustic by pairing the skirt with a burnt-orange sweater tank, a cropped camel zip jacket, and taupe neutral heels. For extra intrigue, finish the look with a pair of leopard-print earrings that slightly differ in design from the skirt: Imperfections create individuality.