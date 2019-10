That's why we're narrowing down the five biggest trends to have on your radar this season — from elevated geometrics to sleepwear-inspired sets — and showing you exactly how to style 'em. The best part? Every item included is from Nine West's new collection exclusive to Kohl's , which means you can scoop up all of your new closet essentials in one single-stop haul. So go forth and find the trend that speaks most to your vibe, right ahead.