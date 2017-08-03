If there's one generally acknowledged rule to Instagram success, it's that you should not post more than one photo in a single day — unless you're okay with some of them taking a hit in the likes department. But when you're taking upwards of 30 to 35 pictures each day on vacation, this complicates things. Sure, you could resort to creating a slideshow, but even then there's a 10 photo limit on what you can share.
In some ways, this is a good thing: Instagram forces you to curate the many photos you're taking each day. But when you want family or friends to see all of your photos — and have the option to download and save them — Instagram isn't the best option.
So, with the 'gram out of the picture, how do you share all your shots of cocktails at sunset and bluer-than-blue oceans? Ahead, our three picks for quick, easy, and free ways to not only send your photos to family and friends, but also tell a story about your trip through your images. If anything, think of these as a way to save time recanting the same details to all your relatives at the next family reunion.