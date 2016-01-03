7 Easy Ways To Save Money At Whole Foods (Yes, Really)

Yes, we once sent a writer to see how quickly he could spend $1,000 on the fewest number of items. And yes, it only took 17 purchases to hit that goal. But, you can shop at Whole Foods without spending your whole paycheck. The key is to never buy something like $27 infused water. Also, you need to determine which items are actually cheaper at Whole Foods than other stores. And finally, seek out weekly deals and sales at your local store — bingo, big money savers.
We're not recommending you do all your grocery shopping at Whole Foods (hello, triple-digit grocery receipts), but there are ways to shave a few bucks off the bill when you do shop there. Every store has different deals and sales, so be sure to check before you start throwing things in your cart.
Click ahead for seven ways to be budget-conscious at Whole Foods.
