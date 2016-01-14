Update: Amazon announced today that it's dropping the price of its Prime membership from $99 to $73 starting at 9:00 p.m. PT tomorrow, Friday, January 15. That's a $26 savings. According to Business Insider, Amazon is offering the deal to celebrate its Golden Globe win for Mozart In The Jungle (it was the 73rd Golden Globes — hence the $73 price tag).
Don't miss your chance to take advantage of the discount — it's only good through Sunday, January 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This story originally ran on December 15, 2015.
Black Friday / Cyber Monday mania is over, but you still have last-minute holiday gifts to purchase, not to mention all the day-to-day stuff you can't live without (toilet paper, laundry detergent, nail polish). Amazon is the best because you can order almost anything without leaving your couch. It might also be the worst precisely because you can order almost anything without leaving your couch. And who hasn't done a little drunk Amazon shopping?
The site has nearly everything you could ever need, so it's natural you'd want to shop there frequently. And it's often the cheapest game around. But, there are still a few easy ways to save even more: Amazon offers deep discounts on big-box items, one-cent books, and grocery deals.
