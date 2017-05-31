We love the idea of adding greenery to our homes, but the actual execution and time commitment can be a little bit intimidating — which is why we've mostly dabbled in artificial plants. Cultivating our own terrarium or succulent garden sounds awesome, but hunting down the perfect greens that fits into our living spaces sounds like a huge endeavor.
Luckily, our distressed signals have been heard by Bea Copeland, the resourceful host of our YouTube series Bea Organized. She's devised three genius hacks to fashion the house plant of your dreams. Read through for the simple step-by-step to create your own light bulb terrarium, succulent garden, and air planter — no green thumb necessary.