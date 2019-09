What To Do If You Don't Have Fun With Your Kids

Find the playfulness lurking just below the surface of your over-busy lives. One simple way to do that is to pay a visit back to your own childhood. In my book, Well Played: The Ultimate Guide to Awakening Your Family's Playful Spirit , I provide grownup readers with a meditation and worksheet to help them re-discover the things that sparked the most playfulness within themselves when they were kids. If you have children, you’re ahead of the game — let them do the work of coming up with ideas. Do they like puzzles? What if you turn out the lights and try doing it together in the dark? Blow some bubbles . Honestly, they can be fun.