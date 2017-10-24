Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a plane ticket. And in some cases, that's pretty much the same thing: According to a study conducted by researchers in the Netherlands, taking a vacation can boost your levels happiness for eight weeks.
While exploring a new part of the world is always a nice way to treat yourself, the planning process before you actually get there can be trying. There are plenty of things to check off the list before you can even get started with packing.
To make sure that you get all your ducks in a row, we've put together a manual for the perfect vacation. From budgeting tips to the best time to book your tickets, click ahead for all the logistical details you should handle before taking off with your suitcase.