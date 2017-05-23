8 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter

Some would argue that Tami Taylor’s hair was the biggest source of beauty inspiration to have come out of Friday Night Lights. (And yes, Connie Britton's 'do is off the charts.) But we’re also feeling the cult show's go-to mantra: “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” Because clear, bright eyes not only make you look more lively — they make you look downright victorious.
Thankfully, you don’t have to be born with saucers the size of Emma Stone’s (or clock a full eight hours of sleep) to get eyes that look so bright and clear, you'll feel like they belong on primetime TV.
In fact, with the help of some key makeup techniques, and the right products, you can make your eyes pop. Want to nail a sultry, sooty look that works for every eye size? Proceed to tip two. Want to make your eyes shine brighter than a diamond? Click forward to slide five.
Ahead, three celebrity makeup artists share their top tips for making eyes shine. The "full hearts" bit? Well, let's just say our hearts are full of love for these gorgeous looks.