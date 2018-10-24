Whenever we're looking to add an easy extra layer of style to an #OOTD, we tend to find ourselves reaching for lipstick. Every shade, no matter if it's an opaque orangey-red or vivid royal purple, feels like it can instantly bring parts of our personality to life. But how much do we really know about the ingredients inside in our lipsticks? For this episode of How Stuff Is Made, we teamed up with Cotton Incorporated, the company behind your favorite natural fiber, cotton, to find out just that. In the video above, we're taking you on a behind-the-scenes factory tour of The Lip Bar, an indie beauty brand known for its cult-favorite bright lip colors made with cruelty-free, vegan ingredients. Watch above for a look at how the brand makes its iconic liquid lipstick — from measuring pigment to the final packaging.
