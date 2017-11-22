How To Make Your Own Face Mist

Everyone loves a good facial mist, especially in the sweltering summer heat. They're refreshing, soothing, and deliver benefits to your skin all while imparting a dewy glow. However, I personally refuse to drop my hard-earned cash on expensive face mists when I can just as easily make my own.
Besides the money-saving aspect, I like having complete control over what I'm putting on my sensitive skin — because some face mists have synthetic fragrances, alcohol, or other ingredients that can cause dryness and irritation. If you DIY, the possibilities for ingredients are endless: essential oils, aloe vera, rose water, coconut water, witch hazel, plant extracts, green tea, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic acid — the list goes on.
So spend a lazy Saturday playing mixologist, and then open up your fridge to a batch of refreshing, homemade face mists. Your friends will be impressed when you whip one of these out; luckily for them, they also make great gifts.
Read on to find out how to make four of your own customized face mists.