This Mask Is Like Gatorade For Your Face

Clay masks, foot masks, peel-off masks, exfoliating masks — you name it, we've tried it. But come winter, when our faces need a little extra TLC, we turn to hydrating face masks as part of our daily regimen. There's no shortage of those on the market, though, so it takes something really special to knock our socks off. Something like, say, this Mission Grove one. Initially developed as a collaboration between
Anthropologie, our favorite bohemian retailer, and beauty store Soap & Paper Factory, the eco-friendly Mission Groves line is now sold exclusively on the Soap & Paper Factory site. There are four masks in the line, including oxygenating, clarifying, and soothing masks, but the hydrating potion gets the highest honor from us. Packed with botanicals like aloe vera and wild geranium, plus plumping hyaluronic acid, it goes on like a cream and starts cooling the skin immediately — just the effect we want to soothe our face after a long day. We imagine it'll feel even better come summer, when we inevitably come home red after a day in the sun. After the mask has absorbed a bit, it transforms into a rich oil, which we like to leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. It's a two-in-one experience and it feels a whole lot more luxe than its price tag would suggest — so much so that we keep dipping into it every day, which is giving us really, really soft skin.
Mission Groves Hydrating Mask, $16, available on Soap & Paper Factory's website.
