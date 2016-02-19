Congratulations, you did it! You made the leap to get the pixie/bob/bangs haircut you've been coveting ever since you saw it on that girl on the subway. But, as one does, you've quickly grown tired of your new 'do and are now yearning for the days when your styling options were in the double digits. Enter: the dreaded grow-out phase. If you've been there, you know the pain. If you haven't, consider yourself lucky.
To spare you the follicular frustration, we've tapped celebrity hairstylist and Suave ambassador Jenny Cho, who works with Jennifer Lawrence (who, we might add, grew out her pixie flawlessly). Cho let us in on the tips and tricks to growing out every cut — minus the awkward phase. From short crops to bangs to the very daring side shave, click through to find out how to make the transition a wee bit more bearable. (And if you're looking to speed up the long process, we've got you covered, here.)
To spare you the follicular frustration, we've tapped celebrity hairstylist and Suave ambassador Jenny Cho, who works with Jennifer Lawrence (who, we might add, grew out her pixie flawlessly). Cho let us in on the tips and tricks to growing out every cut — minus the awkward phase. From short crops to bangs to the very daring side shave, click through to find out how to make the transition a wee bit more bearable. (And if you're looking to speed up the long process, we've got you covered, here.)