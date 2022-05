Micaéla Verrelien Shares 3 Tips On How To Evolve As A Creator

The misconception about being a successful influencer is that you have to tie yourself down to one specific niche in order to gain popularity. But that's simply not true anymore. Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed Black creators post whatever made them feel good and brought joy during the pandemic — no matter the topic. Many influencers were even fortunate enough to leave their 9-to-5 jobs to further pursue their passions. What isn’t discussed enough though is how Black creators maintain their success or how to evolve and expand your brand while staying true to yourself. Fashion and beauty influencer Micaéla Verrelien knows all about putting her true authentic self on social media as a creator and during each stage of growing her personal brand.