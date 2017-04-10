6 Eye Masks That Give Instant Results

It's silly, really, how much time we all spend focusing on our undereye issues — puffiness, dark circles, crow's feet — given that they're often caused by genetics, blood circulation, and the natural aging process. But we can't help it: We love nothing more than the promise of a quick fix or instant result, and masks deliver on that front.
If you've woken up with a hangover or need to glow before a party, go straight for the eyes. A brightening serum and a patch treatment are all you need to diminish purple shadows and fix dullness and dehydration in under 20 minutes. Ahead, six of our favorite eye masks for every concern, plus a tried-and-true application technique.