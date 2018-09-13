Fall is finally here, and that means it's time for some more murder and intrigue from one of our favorite Thursday night shows, How To Get Away With Murder. And if this trailer is any indication, Season 5 is going to be one of the bloodiest, most captivating seasons from the series yet. (That promise at the end of Season 4 that "no one else is dying"? Yeah, that doesn't seem to have been long-lived.)
The trailer starts out on a positive note. Annalise (Viola Davis) is back at school after winning a hard-fought Supreme Court case. Unfortunately, her happiness comes to an abrupt end when she learns from Frank (Charlie Weber) that yet another person has been killed during Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver's (Conrad Ricamora) glitzy wedding. We're not talking, "choked on an appetizer" death here, either. No, this death appears to have been violent, as the camera pans over a trail of blood-drenched snow. To make things even more ominous, the mysterious Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) can then be heard saying, "Once a person commits murder something inside them is rotten."
We, of course, have questions. Who would dare murder someone during one of Connor and Oliver's happiest days? And, more importantly, who would go out of the way to harsh Annalise's vibe? Hasn't she been through enough?! The answer is yes, but as we all know by now, the show — erm, class — must go on.
"Despite what you think, this is not a class at all," Annalise tells her students. "This is a sacrifice: brutal, mean, depressing. But that's what it costs to change the world."
Stock up on the Cabernet Sauvignon now. HTGAWM premieres on September 27 on ABC.
Watch the trailer below:
