We've all been there: You're applying the perfect black-winged eyeliner when suddenly things veer off course. One side is slightly thicker than the other so you go to correct it…and pretty soon you end up looking like the Hamburglar. Instead, wouldn't it be great if you could just erase that first beauty mistake and move forward like it never happened — flicked eyeliner on point?
Good news? You can — and not just for those dreaded cat-eye mistakes. Ahead, find eight products that reverse feathered lipstick, gloss over nail polish smudges, and even tone down a perfume overdose. We call them "control-z" beauty products and they're going to make your life so much easier.
Good news? You can — and not just for those dreaded cat-eye mistakes. Ahead, find eight products that reverse feathered lipstick, gloss over nail polish smudges, and even tone down a perfume overdose. We call them "control-z" beauty products and they're going to make your life so much easier.