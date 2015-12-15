4 Power Pieces That Make You Feel (& Look) Like A Boss

Decoding office wear truly doesn’t have to be complicated. Similar to how your magical, butt-defining jeans make you feel confident in any situation, your work attire should also have go-to items that make you say, “I got this.” These are the fool-proof power pieces that make you feel in complete control of whatever work emergency you’re thrown into — a flattering jumpsuit, a sleeveless blazer, a coordinating suit (basically, items you’d want in your closet anyway). The real power move is finding pieces are comfortable enough to romp around in after-hours, too.



To prove that looking like a total boss doesn’t have to be a convoluted challenge, we've compiled four different outfits that show just how easy it is to layer up the work uniform of your dreams using everyday staples as statement pieces. Incorporating these key ingredients into your daily rotation will pull your ensemble to exec status in no time. And, just like your pants said, you got this.