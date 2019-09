How To Fake Your Favorite Instagram Filter

Your selfie needs a little something. Of course, you could slap a filter on it — Rise, Mayfair, or Valencia, perhaps? — but you could also learn how to fake the look of your favorite filter with your own brilliant makeup expertise. We asked NARS makeup stylist and catwalk pro Helena Kastensson how to go #nofilter for real.Probably the most flattering filter of all, Mayfair floods the frame with soft, pink light, brightening up the center of your face and making skin glow (naturally, Instagram knew about strobing way before you did). "Highlights should look as if they’re coming from within your skin, not sitting on top," says Kastensson. "Start with mixing some glow into your foundation — I like NARS' Illuminator in Copacabana . If you need more, highlight the highest planes of your face only — cheekbones, bridge of your nose, under your brow, and Cupid’s bow."