By Meagan Wilson
Okay, fine: the road to a brighter, more even complexion is a route that takes a little (or a lot) longer than a mere 60 seconds to reach. But the steps that will get you there are, in fact, about a minute long. While we know the idea of adding any extra steps to a beauty routine when you're already pressed for time can be daunting, we promise these are worth it. Think of the glowy skin waiting for you just at the end of a splotchy, hyperpigmented tunnel.
