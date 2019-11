In a world where skin that looks like the sun is radiating from every pore is the aspiration, having dull skin can be, well, dull. The appearance of glowing skin can be achieved with highlighters and illuminators, but for true radiance, your only real option is a careful skin-care regimen. Before you make a dash for the skin-care aisle, it helps to know whether you have dull vs. dry skin. According to dermatologist Tiffany L. Clay , MD, a general lack of vibrancy and glow are signs of dullness whereas dry skin may peel or crack, have a tight sensation, or may also develop itching or eczema-like rashes.