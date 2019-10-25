If you want to go beyond browns, blondes, and red, you can still achieve a vibrant hair color at home. "Your wig should be bleached to a blonde shade before attempting to achieve a bright color," Spence explains. "I prefer to start with a blonde wig for these colors, so the result is as vibrant as possible." According to Wright, your wig should be at a minimum of level 12 — icy, platinum blonde — with the least amount of yellow before putting a bright color on top. You can also start with a blonde wig if you want to avoid the bleaching process altogether.