How To Do '80s Glam The 2017 Way

It’s no news that fashion is cyclical. As soon as we tire from one trend, another old favorite comes back into play. Take the last few years as an example — we saw the resurgence of the ’90s, now we’re dabbling in the early-aughts, and (thanks to last Fashion Week) it’s clear that the next decade to be revived is the ’80s. Specifically, the super-glam pieces of the '80s, like miniskirts, extreme shoulder accents, and animal prints. But, as with any comeback, the way these items come back into the spotlight is not entirely identical to how they first appeared.



To help you manage the ’80s so you look badass and not like you’re wearing a costume (because let’s face it, a lot of these bold trends can be tough to pull off), we’ve put together five outfits that show you how to bring the decade into the millennium. Click through to see how it's done. Warning: Leg warmers not included.

