If you haven't had the opportunity to experience the magic that is 29Rooms IRL sometime over the past three years, you've probably at the very least seen a photo or two sprinkled across your timeline. The reason we know that? At the risk of sounding braggy, our once art-focused event — dreamed up by none other than R29 cofounder and creative director Piera Gelardi — has become a pretty big deal. (As in, reaching an average of one out of two Instagram users in 2016 alone.)
For all the amazing qualities it has to offer — bringing art to life in an interactive, meaningful way and acting as a colorful adult playhouse — it's also become synonymous with being a pretty major photo op. (Need proof? Just take a look at this hashtag). So to help you cash in on your dream Insta moments, we're partnering with the brand-new Google Pixel 2 smartphone to unveil our catchall guide for capturing the perfect 29Rooms photos. You'll find everything you need — from the most photogenic, share-worthy rooms to what Pixel 2 features you'll need to use to capture 'em — broken down, ahead. Now all that's left to do is select your photog.