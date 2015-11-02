At the end of every season, all the gorgeous clothes, shoes, and accessories that have been tempting us for months go on sale. From Zara to Net-A-Porter, it’s a discounted free-for-all for weeks on end. However, scoring a deal on beauty products at the end of every season? Not so easy. Why does fashion get to have all the fun, you ask? Not so fast.
There are actually plenty of ways to save money on your makeup, skin care, and hair care this time of year. You just have to be a little more strategic. Start with holiday gift sets, add in packaging makeovers, and sprinkle in a few rarely advertised flash sales, and you’re left with the three pillars of savvy beauty shopping. Read on for (much, much) more intel.
