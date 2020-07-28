Art is an immense and relative term, making it either a dream or a nightmare for those attempting to navigate it on a buyer's level. Regardless of if you're deciding where to hang a print, debating whether or not to pull the trigger on a first acquisition, or still wondering where the hell to even start your search, the artwork-purchasing process can feel like a tremendous endeavor — but, you don't need to feel intimidated by it. We tapped experts across the online art-space to break down any stigmas still surrounding researching, buying, and home-styling quality pieces as beginners on a budget.