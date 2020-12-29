A Beginner’s Guide To Building An Art Collection — On A Budget

Catherine Gee, a designer in Santa Barbara, CA, and the former executive director of The Arts Fund, a nonprofit that supports the arts in her area, says that nearly every city or town in the country has an arts scene, whether it’s established, burgeoning or a small presence. Tap into this scene to find works by local artists. “Go to gallery openings and art walks, and see what appeals to you,” she says. “You may even get to meet the artists behind the pieces, which gives you a real connection to them.” Gee owns around 20 pieces of art, and half are by artists from her hometown. “I’ve met most of them and know the stories behind the works. I know I’ll treasure them that much more because of it,” she says.