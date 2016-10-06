Exactly How To Apply Every Type Of Lip Product

Sometimes the basics can be the hardest to get right. Factor in myriad product options — in an almost-infinite number of shades and finishes — and you have a serious challenge for even the most seasoned beauty pro. But fret not: We’re here to help! We’re breaking down the beauty basics to make it easy to create a flawless, customized look of your own. Welcome to Beauty 101.



For many of us, lipstick is one of the first beauty products we discovered growing up — whether we watched our moms apply it before heading out the door or just swiped it out of her makeup kit thinking it was a crayon (don’t deny it!). But lip color has evolved far beyond the basic bullet.



There are new formulas (like liquid lipsticks and color-changing balms), wild shades and finishes, and lippies with major staying power. With so many pout prettifiers on the market, it’s difficult to know where to start.



We’re here to help you figure out your needs, but as always these are just basic tips — not hard rules. Click through to unlock your next lip look.