You're Just Two Easy Steps From Fuller Lashes

Want fuller lashes but not ready for a full faux strip? Ditch that set of falsies for this subtle, sultry lash look, instead. Watch the video, above, for the full technique. Then, try it for yourself using the steps, below.
Step 1. Squeeze lash glue onto the back of your hand. Using tweezers, dip a cluster of individual lashes into the glue. Allow the glue to get slightly tacky by waiting about 15 seconds or so. Starting at the center of the eyelid, apply the first group of lashes directly to the base of your real lashes. Repeat with second and third groups of lashes on same lid. Repeat on other eye.
Step 2. Apply mascara to all lashes to better blend the falsies.
