Everything You Need To Know About Applying Eye Makeup

Sometimes the basics can be the hardest to get right. Factor in myriad product options — in an almost infinite number of shades and finishes — and you have a serious challenge for even the most seasoned beauty pro. But fret not: We’re here to help! We’re breaking down the beauty basics to make it easy to create a flawless, customized look of your own. Welcome to Beauty 101.



You can't scroll through a beauty blogger's feed without coming across a multicolored eye look. But as soon as we double-tap on the snap, we quickly realize that the fantastically intricate eye looks we adore take a lot of time and knowledge of technique to craft. Just search YouTube for something as seemingly simple as a smoky eye: You'll pull up over a million video tutorials and reviews.



Eye makeup allows you to create a wide range of looks, whether you're in the mood for something soft and subtle or wild and dramatic. But with a fresh palette or shadow hitting shelves every day, it can be a bit overwhelming.



Think of us as your friendly neighborhood makeup mentor, here to guide you through the beauty aisle to unlock the secrets of shadows, liners, and mascaras, as well as how to apply them. As always, the "rules" laid out here are just designed to get you started. Once you can handle a few easy techniques, feel free to switch up shades, add a twist to the techniques, and create your own masterpieces. Click through to find out how.