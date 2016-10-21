Peek Inside Our Virtual-Reality Showcase Of Brooklyn's Extraordinary House Of Yes

Right off the Jefferson L train stop in industrial-cool Brooklyn lives a circus venue filled with aerialists and burlesque dancers ready to put on a show for you.
Amongst the brunch spots and hip bars, the House of Yes — a little circus-that-could — grew from a small performance space on 19-49 Troutman Street. What started with movie screenings and yoga classes has expanded to a massive open floor plan on 2 Wyckoff Avenue equipped with two bars, a falafel restaurant, two open dance floor, a stage, and large dressing room.
On any given day, you can be entertained by ladies reading poetry, live jazz, dance parties, and all the aerial magic your eyes can see. Don't have the time to spare? We've got it all for you, right here, in virtual reality.
Watch as the ladies of the House of Yes perform their aerial routine on silk ropes.
Advertisement