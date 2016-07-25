8 Kitschy Decorations That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Hale Goetz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
What is it about the cutesy home decorations that situate themselves as vintage linchpins? "Kitsch" — a word borrowed from the German language and meaning something comparable to “cheapness” — eludes a solid definition but lives somewhere among the cartoonishly bold, sometimes garish objects ingrained in popular culture.
Despite or perhaps because of) its lack of defined — or refined — style, kitsch lives on, pervading each generation with a unique gaudiness. Ahead, discover eight of our favorites, from nesting dolls to garden gnomes.

More from Home