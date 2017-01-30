Skip navigation!
Hale Goetz
Body
5 Pieces Of Advice To Get You Through Open Enrollment
Hale Goetz
Jan 30, 2017
Body
I Gave Up Coffee For A Month — & Here's What Happened
Hale Goetz
Dec 28, 2016
Home
8 Kitschy Decorations That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Hale Goetz
Jul 25, 2016
Sex & Relationships
10 Intimate Photos That Show Real Friendship, Sexuality & Emotion...
Bright colors, sprinkles, and a shaved head: Photographer Lauren Crow enchants her 19,000 Instagram followers with an aesthetic reminiscent of vintage Big
by
Hale Goetz
Body
Why Does Being A Fat Girl In A Swimsuit Make A Statement?
"Make sure you bring your swimsuit," my sister said on the other end of the line. She heard the weight in my pause, then asked to confirm. "Wait, you do
by
Hale Goetz
Spirit
Why Am I So Into The Paranormal When I Know It's Utter Nonsense?
I have two messages from a psychic on my phone. It's been a couple of weeks now, and I haven't responded to her call back to me to schedule an
by
Hale Goetz
Mind
I Have An Anger Problem — & It's Destroying My Teeth
This week, Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University. "Your canines are flat,"
by
Hale Goetz
Home
How I Beat The Habit That Almost Ruined My Life
When I used to go to my grandmother’s trailer in Michigan, I remember turning my body sideways to get past the tall stacks of things — magazines,
by
Hale Goetz
Sex & Relationships
The Truth About Where My Confidence Comes From
When I went to therapy during college, I hated it. It wasn't because of my therapist or the concept of therapy itself — it was me. I smiled too much,
by
Hale Goetz
