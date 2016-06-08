Why Does Being A Fat Girl In A Swimsuit Make A Statement?

"Make sure you bring your swimsuit," my sister said on the other end of the line. She heard the weight in my pause, then asked to confirm. "Wait, you do own a swimsuit, right?"



A fair question but yes, definitely, I do own a swimsuit. It's this cheap-o, Made in China, leopard-print deal. I didn't want to invest in a nice suit when the only time I planned to wear it was (sparingly) on my honeymoon. After I hung up the phone with my sister, I went to my closet, folded my arms, and looked at the suit hanging there. How can someone have such a complicated relationship with a bit of fabric? It's just my swimsuit, but sometimes (when I'm especially melodramatic), it feels like an omen, some slain albatross that will carry with it misfortune.



When it comes to my sister and me, there is a comical, cartoonish difference. Steph is insanely beautiful, with tan skin and thick, long hair. My hair is thin and short, and I'm pudgy and pale. Steph works in the military, whereas I have a comfy office job. Not to get too metaphorical here, but I could describe my sister as distinctly summer in looks and personality, whereas I'm more of a winter — soft, bitter, melts in the heat.



But melt I must; Steph lives by the beach, and I'm visiting her this summer because she's getting married. It's going to be very small and very beautiful, and I'm so, so happy for her, so I've agreed to step outside my comfort zone. This means that I will be a) in hot weather (SOS), b) possibly attending a baseball game at some point, and c) going to the beach. If this sounds like a complaint, it's not: It's going to be weird and cool to do things I don't normally do, and I'm going to be with a bunch of people I love.



But then there's that swimsuit.



I can't remember a time when I liked wearing a swimsuit — even at my smallest, I always stayed away from the sun, safe in my parents' basement with Mountain Dew and the PS2. Occasionally, my sun-kissed friends would beg me go to the neighborhood pool, and I'd reluctantly comply. But wearing a swimsuit now is different than wearing a swimsuit then — when I wear a swimsuit now, as a fat girl, it becomes a statement.



This is true of all things you do as a fat girl, even the most mundane shit. People can't wait to talk about fat girls exercising, dating, eating, laughing. Putting on that swimsuit and playing on the beach becomes a recipe for one of two things: either "FAT WHALE WASHED UP ON SHORE" or "BRAVE WOMAN BRAVELY WEARS SWIMSUIT." You're chastised, or you're lauded, and sometimes you just want to go to the beach and drink margaritas without either of those reactions looming over you.

