In the sticky middle of summer, we aren't much interested in home DIY. There are far more important things to do, like get our sunshine on. That said, we still want to come back from a day by the sea to an apartment with a fresh, playful vibe.
The secret is a no-fuss accessory that will catch the eye, lift the spirit, and brighten a space in one fell swoop. A colorful bauble, if you will. We found 20 happy-inducing buys, no matter if you have $10, $25, $50, $75, or $100 to spend. From a quirky, golden fish vase to a hot-pink, gem-shaped speaker, we guarantee these picks will make you smile every time you come home from the beach.