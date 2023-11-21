The end of 2023 is nearly here — and this holiday season, influencer and entrepreneur Aaliyah Jay is ready for some much-needed down time with her best friend, stylist Sebastien Day. On the agenda? To partake in holiday traditions, an essential activity to cap off a busy year. She launched her jewelry brand, Karen & Rita, and now, she's looking back on all that she’s accomplished in the past 12 months, with her favorite Starbucks coffee in hand. And she’s also taking stock of the lessons that she’s learned along the way.
Her biggest takeaway so far? “Live life to the fullest,” she says. “Launching my business has definitely impacted the way that I’m celebrating the holidays this year. I’m able to live in the moment, slow down, and really be grateful for what I have. For me, the holidays mean happiness, love, and letting go.”
Yes, Jay is celebrating her career success — but she's also spending quality time with those who helped her get to where she is today, including Day, her BFF and creative collaborator. “Sebastien played a huge part in launching my business,” she says. “I love to share my goals and plans with him, because his vision is like a North Star. He styled the first photoshoot, and he just gets it. He’s my creative soulmate; he’s literally like family.”
According to Jay, that's precisely what makes him the perfect holiday companion. So, this year, she planned a festive day for the duo, starting with a must-stop trip to pick up their go-to Starbucks holiday drinks (a Starbucks Chestnut Praline Latte for Jay, a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha for Day), followed by some light holiday shopping and one of Jay's all-time favorite seasonal pastimes.
“A big tradition for me is getting cozy, putting on my favorite pajamas and fuzzy socks, and decorating the tree,” she says. “I love to play holiday music and put a fake fireplace up on the TV. It's so fun, and to share this tradition with Sebastien means a lot to me, because I don’t just do this with anyone. I really, really love him; we’re just always on the same page, and I’m so grateful for him.” For more on their special bond — and to watch their holiday adventure unfold — press play on the video below.
