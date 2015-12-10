The holidays are one of the few times you’re allowed — maybe even obligated — to walk around with your phone in hand at all times. Such power is not to be used for Snapchat, though. That phone (or actual camera) you’re balancing in between eggnog and sugar cookies is to capture all the joys of the season. We’re talking pictures here! Lots of them.



It can be unfortunately rare to find so many family members and friends in one place at the same time, so you’ve got to celebrate — and capture — the occasion. This year, take it upon yourself to be the person documenting all those memories.



But don’t just shoot indiscriminately. Come prepared to every gathering with our tips for taking the best holiday portraits and general party pictures. From ensuring everyone in the group looks good, to including fast-moving kids and pets, take note, unofficial party photographers, of these best practices for most photo situations you’ll find yourself in.