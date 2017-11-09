We're convinced party clothes come with a sprinkle of magic. Besides carrying the promise of the unknown — often times transporting us to glittering scenes that are miles brighter and bolder than our typical haunts — they also take our style to a whole new, WOW-factor level. Thus, it’s no surprise we’re always scheming how to give them a starring role in our everyday look, too. Well, after a serious game of dress-up with H&M’s holiday collection, we think we've found the answer.
Boasting statement styles suitable for holiday outings and boardroom meetings alike, our favorite pieces — which range from an effortless jumpsuit with a subtle bow detail to a playful, three-tiered ruffle skirt — can be worn with a cheeky festive twist or pared down to meet all of our winter dressing needs. Below, check out four staples that serve up serious night-out vibes, then peep our styling tricks on how to max out the longevity of each (i.e. how to work an eye-catching floral minidress into a casual weekend getup because, yes, it's possible). Here's to those (wardrobe) heroes that remind us the party never stops — at least, not in our world.
Advertisement
The Floral Mini
It's easy to give off party vibes in a ruffled, flowery frock — especially when glittery tights, silver booties, and a wool beret are involved. But with a neutral turtleneck layered underneath, black tights instead of the sparky pair, and platform brogues, the one-shoulder mini can veer super low-key, too.
The Black Jumpsuit
Sure, this bow-detail one-piece looks all fancy when styled with a sheer, diamond-flecked layer and black pumps, but you can make it work appropriate in seconds by throwing a sharp blazer on top. If embellishments are too out-there for your office setting, swap the see-through top for a solid blouse to take it up a professional notch.
The Tiered Skirt
The oversized sweater and voluminous skirt mix is having a major moment. Probably because it evokes a polished vibe without trying too hard — not to mention, it's super cozy. Dress the skirt down even further by swapping sock booties for sneakers, or take it in the opposite direction by ditching the knit and finding an elegant blouse to tuck in instead.
The Printed Pant
If there's one mashup meant for the dance floor, it's shiny, patterned trousers, red-hot boots, and a goes-with-everything faux-fur jacket. To wear the budding bottoms later this season, pull on a T-shirt, a denim jacket, and sneakers for a more understated feel. Both ensembles are weekend ready, no matter what you're up to.
Advertisement