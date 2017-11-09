Boasting statement styles suitable for holiday outings and boardroom meetings alike, our favorite pieces — which range from an effortless jumpsuit with a subtle bow detail to a playful, three-tiered ruffle skirt — can be worn with a cheeky festive twist or pared down to meet all of our winter dressing needs. Below, check out four staples that serve up serious night-out vibes, then peep our styling tricks on how to max out the longevity of each (i.e. how to work an eye-catching floral minidress into a casual weekend getup because, yes, it's possible). Here's to those (wardrobe) heroes that remind us the party never stops — at least, not in our world.