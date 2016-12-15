Best Long Lasting Makeup For Holiday Parties

Story from Makeup

The Prettiest (Unexpected) Makeup Looks To Ring In 2017

Hayley Mason
For some, the holidays are about the food. For others, they're about putting in serious QT with family and friends. But for beauty-lovers, the holidays — and all the dance-floor appearances that come with them — are a time for all-out makeup looks. We're not just talking about a dab of glitter here and there. From ice-queen-silver hues to geometric shadow shapes to even more unexpected picks — like that badass navy lipstick you've been itching to wear IRL — after-hours beauty has come a long way since the ubiquitous smoky eye of parties past. Plus, the end of the year is nigh, so why not go out with a bang?

No one understands this sentiment better than Maybelline (it's got the crazy-color game on lock), so we partnered with the brand and makeup artist Aminata Gueye to bring our dream looks to life. We're breaking down all the need-to-know info ahead, as well as pro tips from Gueye, to ensure your edgy lip-eye combo doesn't budge from dinner to late-night diner.
Photographed by Ed Singleton; GIFS Photography Directed By by James Fideler; Styled by Solange Franklin; Hair by Eric Williams at Melbourne Artists Management using FIH Brands; Makeup by Aminata Gueye at Melbourne Artists Management; Nails by Yukie Miyakawa at Kate Ryan Inc.; Modeled by Liz Kennedy at Fusion Models; Modeled by Aleah Morgan at Silent Models; Modeled by Tarsha Orsman at IMG Models

