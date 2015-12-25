4 Beauty DIYs Using Holiday Ingredients

Last night, I made mulled wine despite my aversion to hot drinks and cinnamon. Why make it at all, you ask? Well, I'll tell you: It was to get in the holiday spirit. There's something about this time of year that makes us want to constantly surround ourselves with peppermint, vanilla, chocolate, spices, and the like, and if you ask us, there's not a damn thing wrong with that.
Seeing as we're up to our noses in holiday-themed ingredients, we thought we'd come up with a few DIY beauty recipes that bring their benefits to our skin and hair — not just our tastebuds. So we teamed up with Anit Hora, the brain behind Brooklyn apothecary brand Mullein & Sparrow, to create four easy concoctions that will not only relax your mind, but soothe and hydrate your body. Check 'em out, ahead.
