13 Items To Make Your Home Pop For The Holidays

We'll level with you. The holidays are stressful. With the pressure of prepping everything from grocery lists to playlists, it can be hard to find time for those seemingly small (but IRL major) tweaks that make our digs polished and party-ready.
Since we're in dire need of some adult-worthy upgrades for our entertaining arsenal (mismatched wine glasses won't cut it anymore), we're teaming up with CB2 to round up the essentials. From the rolling bar cart of our Pinterest dreams to a studded decanter fit for the host-with-the-most, these picks are sure to primp our pad just in time for guests. Browse all of our faves — and much more — here. Just don't be too surprised when the crew nominates you to host every potluck and gift swap from here on out.