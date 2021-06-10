H&M’s Latest Collection Has All Your Summer Wardrobe Essentials

Thanks to strong silhouettes and a neutral color palette, the brand's newest drop of streamlined dresses, separates, and swimwear makes it nearly impossible to come up with an iffy 'fit. Even better than the range's potential for endless combinations? The classic bandeaus, curved briefs, and off-the-shoulder tops are made from sustainable fabrics derived from textile waste and recycled bottles. Ahead, see what we'd choose to create our personalized Summer '21 capsule, available in-store and online June 10.