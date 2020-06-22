Tired Of Getting Dressed To Go Nowhere? These Fresh Summer Outfits Will Change That

While we were in deep quarantine, getting dressed properly was often recommended as a way of introducing structure to days that no longer followed the well-known rhythm of work, life, repeat. Now, even as the country slowly reopens, we're still relying on the transporting power of fashion to take us where we might not be able to go.
It might not be exactly the same as a mask-less beach hang or exploring a far-flung destination, but wearing H&M’s new-season collection — which includes breezy silhouettes and floaty dresses made from 100% organic cotton — can make a shoreline bike ride or walk with a to-go frozen drink in hand feel more exciting than usual. Ahead, see four fresh fits we've put together as the ideal wardrobe for a (socially distant) summer to remember.