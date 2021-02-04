We’re living in an era of reboots. It seems almost daily, you hear about another beloved TV show or movie being recreated with a more contemporary spin. But it’s not just entertainment: Nostalgia has also found its way into our closets; and now, a truly iconic denim brand, Lee, is getting the reboot treatment, courtesy of H&M. Lee has a long and storied history in the denim industry (it was the first denim brand to use zippers — cue “mind blown” emoji), and the brand has paired up with H&M to create a collection based on its classic designs, with a crucial 2021 update: sustainability.
The Lee x H&M collection — which includes reimagined versions of old-school favorites, like a cocoon-silhouette Rider jacket, denim corsets, a cropped long-sleeve crewneck, wide-leg jeans, and a denim bucket hat — not only doubles as a wearable time capsule, but it’s also the retailer’s most sustainable line yet. Recognizing the responsibility to minimize fashion’s footprint, the Lee x H&M team considered sustainability in every step of the process, from design to end-use. The collection includes H&M’s first-ever 100% recycled cotton jeans, non-toxic buttons and zippers, a backpatch made with responsibly sourced cork, prints from water-based ink, and more. And they’ve got the receipts to back it up: H&M shared the line’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data — which measures each product’s potential environmental impact — on its website. Scroll to shop pieces that will simultaneously fill you with nostalgic joy and hope for the future.
Throw on these relaxed-fit overalls and unclip one suspender for a retro styling moment.
This shacket (aka a shirt-jacket hybrid), in all its classic workwear glory, is one of those pieces that you’ll inevitably reach for almost every day, to wear with almost any outfit.
A Regency-era reboot made of 100% recycled cotton denim that will also help you embrace your inner ’90s pop princess — bonus points if you wear it with jeans, alongside your fully denim-clad partner.
Tuck it into wide-leg jeans (which you’ll find below) for the ultimate casual-cool ensemble.
With its oversized, cocoon shape, this spin on Lee’s classic Rider jacket is the perfect contemporary addition to your outerwear collection.
A true wardrobe staple: These mid-blue wash skinny jeans pair just as well with a classic button-down as with a casual tee — and an oversized rider jacket to top off any look.
Who needs athleisure when you have the perfect pair of slouchy jeans made with soft (and sustainable) materials like recycled cotton and renewable fiber blend Lyocell?
A ribbed beanie in lavender to carry you through those April months that should be warm but never are.
These ultra-wide jeans paired with the Lee x H&M crop top (which features the ultimate ’90s style calling card: overlocked edges at the hem and cuffs) is truly a *chef’s kiss* throwback outfit.
Pretty sure this bucket hat alone can make all of your '90s sitcom dreams come true.
