We’re living in an era of reboots. It seems almost daily, you hear about another beloved TV show or movie being recreated with a more contemporary spin. But it’s not just entertainment: Nostalgia has also found its way into our closets; and now, a truly iconic denim brand, Lee, is getting the reboot treatment, courtesy of H&M . Lee has a long and storied history in the denim industry (it was the first denim brand to use zippers — cue “mind blown” emoji), and the brand has paired up with H&M to create a collection based on its classic designs, with a crucial 2021 update: sustainability.