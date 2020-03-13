Story from Dedicated Feature

H&M Just Solved Spring Dressing’s Biggest Challenge

Chelsea Peng
Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? Buckle in, because as spring nears, we'd like to re-up the season's perennial conundrum: coming up with a fit that works for the entirety of the ever-lengthening day, from poolside lounging to park hangs to rooftop drinks.
Luckily, H&M and Justine Skye's new capsule collection presents an answer that saves on getting-ready time and delivers max impact: co-ords in slinky, one-shouldered silver lamé or hyper-trendy slime green, with bike shorts or a sheer organza button-down. "We wanted something that was new and fresh," Skye says in a press release. "I'm a big advocate for being comfortable no matter what — that's how I feel empowered through my look."
Ahead, see five ensembles featuring the range's best matching sets that basically pay for themselves in saved rideshare fees — because with these, you won't have to waste precious time going home to change.
Who knew watermelon would become a top influencer as fashion's current favorite color combo? Here, we've got a neon-green shirt and shorts acting as the rind, while a bandeau stands in for the flesh. Both hues come together in a batik platform sneaker for a fit that's as refreshing as a tiny-umbrella-ed frozen drink.
A Canadian tuxedo in warm weather — stay with us here. With a mini hemline and band tee underneath (hi, Justine Skye), denim on denim can be modified for warmer climes and various types of terrain — the latter is where the orthopedic-chic sandal comes in.
By day, (literally) stun your fellow beach- or park-goers with the sunlight glinting off your liquid-metallic separates. By night, add a windbreaker for the long trudge to the rideshare line. Accessories-wise, the only accoutrement you need is a nylon shoulder bag for unencumbered dancing (or dancing intentionally cumbered by double tequila sodas, your choice).
If your starting point is a slashed-neckline dress in a happy-making coral, compound the joy with more of the same in the form of a mesh tunic. Bright white shades and trainers only make the color appear brighter.
Our new aesthetic: "sports medicine futuristic." Kinesiology-tape black piping enhances the sporty silhouette (and performance, etc.), while clout goggles and a boot with the sole of a sneaker suggest that you've returned from the future just to party, not to save your past self from making a catastrophic mistake or anything.

