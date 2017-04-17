H&M is the type of store that's almost always worth popping into. The clothing floors are worth a peek for the latest designer collabs and last-minute going-out dresses, but we'll be honest: It's the home department that keeps us lingering for hours. The Swedish retail juggernaut never fails to roll out interior decor and housewares that look way more expensive than they really are, making this division one of our top haunts for those bargain finds that instantly freshen up a living space.
With summer practically on our doorsteps, the bright and airy new additions under the H&M Home division are beckoning us to overhaul our living rooms, the place we'll surely be spending the most time cooling our heels with the AC on. From cozy woven cushions to sleek metal trays, click ahead for 15 of our favorite pieces from the category.