4 On-Trend Outfits For Every Kind Of Festivalgoer

With the return of festival season comes the annual influx of glittery makeup launches, step-by-step fishtail-braid tutorials, and highly anticipated artist lineups. And while we'll undoubtedly spot a few familiar flower crowns in the crowd this year, we have to admit that festival fashion has come a long way since its once strictly fringe-and-floral days. A sartorial stomping ground for self-expression — free from the constraints of the daily grind — the concert circuit today never fails to spark forward-thinking spring trends.
And since there's no longer one single type of festivalgoer, we joined forces with H&M to bring you outfit inspo for whatever your festival personality type. Maybe you’re most likely to be found snapping a few (hundred) shots in front of the iconic carousel, or running headfirst into a rave clutching hands with your BFF, or even skipping the whole scene entirely to crash a pool party instead (we feel you). Whatever your vibe, we've curated all the items your concert closet's been calling for — from a snake-print crossbody bag to a denim button-down minidress. Find (and shop) all your festival favorites, below.
The Boho Babe
Leave the flowy, pleated maxi-skirt at home this year and center your free-spirited aesthetic around a denim minidress instead. Add a little extra movement (that'll enhance all your dance moves) by layering a floral blouse with billowing sleeves underneath. Accessorize with a vibrant, canary-yellow bag for a bit of a French-girl feel, and sport round, tinted sunnies for a groovy, '60s-inspired finish. Slide on woven platform sandals for all-day comfort — and, not to mention, a little extra height when it comes to actually seeing that new indie band performing up on stage.
The Raver Chick
For the girl who goes to see her all-time favorite, bass-blasting DJ — and sure as hell isn't going to miss their set — this ready-for-anything outfit's for you. Keep it simple with a plain white T-shirt and a black button-down skirt, then add a little rock-'n'-roll flare with silver-buckle boots. Opt for thick, silver hoops, as well, to keep it all in the same shade family. Toss your belongings in a crossbody snakeskin bag with a zipper closure to secure all your things as you squeeze your way up to the front of the crowd.
The Hype Bae
What better way to set a vibe than with a comfort-meets-cool clothing combo? Throw on a graphic, oversized sweatshirt and loose-fitting boyfriend jeans for a street style-inspired look that can work just as easily on a regular night out. Strap on a fanny pack — worn across your shoulders, ofc — and lace up your chunkiest white kicks for an extra boost. Pro tip: Wear a trendy snakeskin tank underneath your sweatshirt for the inevitable moment you want to tie it around your waist for optimal dancing.
The Trendsetter
If you have a knack for creating capital-c #Content, you probably know how to rock a look that'll make you stand out from the crowd. This season, consider reviving the denim-on-denim trend with light-wash Bermuda shorts and a matching denim jacket. Let a cherry-red bandeau peek out from underneath for a bright pop of color, and buckle on a shiny, platinum belt bag for a practical and photogenic way to house your wallet. Top it all off (literally) with a cheetah-print bucket hat that'll earn you all the double taps. Now, go forth and get that #OOTD.
