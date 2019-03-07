4 On-Trend Outfits For Every Kind Of Festivalgoer

The Raver Chick

For the girl who goes to see her all-time favorite, bass-blasting DJ — and sure as hell isn't going to miss their set — this ready-for-anything outfit's for you. Keep it simple with a plain white T-shirt and a black button-down skirt, then add a little rock-'n'-roll flare with silver-buckle boots. Opt for thick, silver hoops, as well, to keep it all in the same shade family. Toss your belongings in a crossbody snakeskin bag with a zipper closure to secure all your things as you squeeze your way up to the front of the crowd.