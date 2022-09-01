Are You A PSL Lover Or A Fashion Rebel? H&M’s Latest Denim Drop Has A Pair For Every Fall Persona

Maybe it’s the weather, but as soon as fall rolls around, you just can’t be bothered with getting dressed up. A midi dress with tights? Never heard of her. But you know more than anyone that when a dinner party or a hot date calls for dressier attire (cuffing season is right around the corner, after all), a pair of black wide-leg jeans can look incredibly elegant when paired with the right pieces. Throw on an oversized black blazer and a heeled boot to look instantly polished and put-together, minimal effort required.